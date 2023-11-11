Samantha Woll suspect released without charge, attorney says

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect arrested over the killing of Samantha Woll has been released by police in Detroit without charge, his attorney says.

The unidentified man, who reportedly knew Woll and attended her funeral, was arrested on Tuesday and released on Friday, his attorney Allison Kriger told the Detroit Free Press.

Under Michigan state law, criminal suspects must be charged within 72 hours of their arrest.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death in her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.

The killing of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president shocked the local community and city officials, who remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who tried to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.