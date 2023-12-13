Man charged with murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect has been charged with the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, almost two months after she was found brutally stabbed to death outside her home.

The charges against Michael Manuel Jackson Bolanos, 28, come three days after Detroit Police announced that a person of interest was in custody on Sunday, marking a major breakthrough in the case that has rumbled on unsolved since October and coming after a different man was arrested and released without charge last month.

“In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future,” police said in a statement on Sunday confirming the arrest.

Mr Bolanos is facing charges of felony murder, home invasion and one count of lying to law enforcement. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L Worthy said during a press conference on Wednesday that the suspect did not appear to know the victim and that nothing indicated the murder was a hate crime.

Ms Worthy added that Mr Bolanos was suspected of carrying out vehicular thefts near Woll’s residence on the day she was killed. The prosecutor also addressed an arrest made last month in the case, noting that the initial suspect had been cleared from the investigation.

Samantha Woll was brutally murdered at her home in Detroit (AP)

“Investigations don’t usually happen in the 44-minute [timeframe of a] TV show,” Ms Worthy said. “They take time, they take effort, they take passion, they take experience. We look at everything. police look at every angle.”

On Tuesday – one day before the 72-hour deadline to charge or release the suspect – the prosecution’s office said it had received a warrant request from Detroit police, indicating that charges were on the way.

In a case that sent shockwaves through the local community, Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home in the early hours of 21 October.

The Jewish synagogue leader had spent the night of 20 October at a wedding, before returning to her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood at around 12.30am.

Her body was found outside the home at around 6.30am that morning.

A trail of blood led inside the property, prompting investigators to believe the attack began inside, before she stumbled outside and collapsed from multiple stab wounds.

There was no sign of forced entry at her home, police said.

The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October – storming over the border, killing around 1,200 and taking hundreds of hostages back into Gaza.

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit and was well-known in the community for working to build bridges between the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Over 1,000 mourners attended her funeral including Michigan Senator Stephanie Chang and Attorney General Dana Nessell, where Woll was remembered for her work uniting the communities.

“Sam did more for our community, our state, our world, our lives in her short time here on Earth than most will ever accomplish in 1,000 lifetimes,” Ms Nessel said in the eulogy.

Despite concerns that her work may have been a motive for the killing, Detroit police insisted early on in the investigation that there was no evidence of her murder being a hate crime.

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators pointed out that an Israeli flag hanging on the wall of her home was left untouched in the attack.

Weeks later on 8 November, what appeared to be a major breakthrough in the case unfolded when a first person of interest was taken into custody in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

But, the man – who has never been identified by authorities – was released three days later without charge, as the 72-hour charging window closed.

Investigators previously told CNN that her killing is thought to have arisen from a domestic dispute, but it is not clear what led them to this belief.

Since the release of the first person of interest, the case rumbled on unsolved for another month – before the arrest of the suspect this weekend.