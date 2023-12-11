Person of interest taken into custody in Detroit murder of Samantha Woll

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

Detroit Police Department confirmed in a statement on Sunday that “a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll”.

“In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future,” the statement read.

This marks the second person of interest in the case which has gone unsolved for almost two months, since the synagogue leader was brutally stabbed to death at her home in Detroit.

Woll, 40, had spent the night of 20 October at a wedding, before returning home.

The following morning, her body was found outside her home.

A trail of blood led inside the property, prompting investigators to believe the attack began inside, before she stumbled outside.

The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to Woll’s work as a synagogue leader and the timing of the attack just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being a hate crime.

A first person of interest was taken into custody on 8 November in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The man was never identified by authorities and was released three days later without charge.

The case then rumbled on unsolved for another month before the latest announcement of a second person in custody.