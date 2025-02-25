Sam Bankman-Fried breaks his silence on X after two years

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried has broken his silence on X to share his “sympathy” with laid-off federal employees and those who had received blanket emails from Elon Musk asking for their weekly accomplishments or risk termination.

Bankman-Fried, who is 11 months into his 25-year prison sentence for his role in the 2022 collapse of the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange which he founded, took to the social media platform on Monday evening for the first time in more than two years.

In a 10-part thread, the 32-year-old convicted fraudster seemingly referenced the Musk-lead Department of Government Efficiency’s push to have federal employees email their work activities from the past week or risk being fired in the wake of the Trump administration’s sweeping departmental cuts as he addressed Elon Musk’s.

“I have a lot of sympathy for gov’t employees: I, too, have not checked my email for the past few (hundred)days,” he tweeted from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. “And I can confirm that being unemployed is a lot less relaxing than it looks.”

Bankman-Fried, pictured leaving Manhattan federal court in New York on February 16, 2023, placed the onus on employers rather than the employees

He continued: “Firing people is one of the hardest things to do in the world. It sucks for everyone involved. My experience: a) it is usually not the employee’s fault that they got fired b) it is usually correct to let them go anyway.”

In a more generic address about staff lay-offs, Bankman-Fried continued to place the onus on the employer rather than the employees themselves.

“It isn’t the employee’s fault, when that happens. It isn’t their fault if their employer doesn’t really know what to do with them, or doesn’t really have anyone to effectively manage them,” he continued. “It isn’t their fault if internal politics lead their department to lose its way.”

He concluded: “But there’s no point in keeping them around, doing nothing.”

After Bankman-Fried’s posts, the FTT, a token associated with FTX, briefly spiked.