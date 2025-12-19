The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Salvation Army bell ringer was fatally shot inside a Michigan Kroger Thursday night by a suspect that he knew, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect, a teenage boy, is accused of shooting and killing the man collecting donations at the grocery store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway in Westland around 6 p.m., Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman confirmed and reported by WXYZ.

Officers found the victim inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect fled but was arrested early Friday, with their identity being withheld until arraignment.

Authorities added that the shooting was not random and the victim and suspect knew each other. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Independent has contacted Coleman and Westland Police Department for more information about the shooting.

Since 1900, the Salvation Army, a global Christian church and charity, has deployed bell ringers nationwide to staff red kettles from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Many are volunteers, though a few are paid for their time.

These ringers help raise crucial funds that support local Salvation Army programs year-round, including food assistance, shelter and other social services.

Lt. Colonel Steve Merritt of The Salvation Army’s Great Lakes Division released a statement following the Michigan Kroger shooting.

"The Salvation Army is profoundly heartbroken by the tragic incident that took place at the Kroger in Westland. We lift up in prayer all who are affected, especially the individual involved, their loved ones and the Westland community. We are working closely with the Westland Police Department as they investigate the situation."

Kroger also released a statement addressing the shooting, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred outside of our Westland Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will continue to follow their guidance while the police investigation continues.”

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are deferring all questions to Westland Police Department,” the statement concluded.