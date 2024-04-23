Blood found in murder suspect’s home does not match dismembered teen Sade Robinson who vanished after a first date
Body parts were found after Robinson, 19, vanished following a first date with Maxwell Anderson. Milwaukee County Sheriff previously said that they didn’t believe there were ‘any other victims out there’, but it has now been revealed blood found at Anderson’s apartment did not belong to Robinson
Blood found at the home of a man accused of killing Sade Robinson after a first date, did not belong to the 19-year-old, according to a report.
Robinson was last seen on 1 April, when she sent a Snapchat message to a friend at a bar near a seafood restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she was supposed to meet 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson. A missing persons search began the next day – the same day that a severed leg was recovered on the beach at Warnimont Park.
Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges relating to Robinson’s death. He pleaded not guilty on Monday, the same day that prosecutors amended the complaint against him, writing that the blood discovered in his home did not belong to Robinson.
Preliminary testing indicates “there is no support for inclusion of Robinson’s DNA in the blood or swabs that have been tested,” Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan wrote in the amended complaint. It’s not immediately clear whose blood was found.
The revelation came in the form of a footnote after the complaint noted that investigators had found blood at Anderson’s home, including in his bedding and on the walls leading to the basement.
It also comes after Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said on Friday that “we don’t believe there are any other victims out there” at this point.
Investigators have said that preliminary results show that blood found on the severed leg – which “appeared to have been sawn off” – belonged to Robinson.
More body parts, including a torso and an arm, have washed up on Lake Michigan’s shoreline in the weeks since her disappearance. Police said they believe the remains belong to Robinson, but had not yet “formally confirmed” it.
Anderson appeared in person in Milwaukee County Court on Monday to formally waive his preliminary hearing. He is next due in court on 16 May.
There was also evidence showing that Robinson’s car had been burned out. A witness had told investigators that she had seen a white man exit the driver’s door of Robinson’s Honda Civic early on the morning of 2 April. The witness said she then spotted the man toss a lighter into the driver’s door window of the vehicle.
Investigators later recovered clothes from the Honda that were consistent with what Robinson had been wearing.
The Milwaukee County DA’s office declined to comment.