The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Blood found at the home of a man accused of killing Sade Robinson after a first date, did not belong to the 19-year-old, according to a report.

Robinson was last seen on 1 April, when she sent a Snapchat message to a friend at a bar near a seafood restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she was supposed to meet 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson. A missing persons search began the next day – the same day that a severed leg was recovered on the beach at Warnimont Park.

Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges relating to Robinson’s death. He pleaded not guilty on Monday, the same day that prosecutors amended the complaint against him, writing that the blood discovered in his home did not belong to Robinson.

Preliminary testing indicates “there is no support for inclusion of Robinson’s DNA in the blood or swabs that have been tested,” Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan wrote in the amended complaint. It’s not immediately clear whose blood was found.

Maxwell Anderson in Milwaukee County Court on Monday ( Wisconsin Court Systems livestream )

The revelation came in the form of a footnote after the complaint noted that investigators had found blood at Anderson’s home, including in his bedding and on the walls leading to the basement.

It also comes after Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said on Friday that “we don’t believe there are any other victims out there” at this point.

Investigators have said that preliminary results show that blood found on the severed leg – which “appeared to have been sawn off” – belonged to Robinson.

Sade Robinson, 19, sent a friend a Snap from a first date. Her remains have been found in and around Lake Michigan ( Milwaukee Police Department )

More body parts, including a torso and an arm, have washed up on Lake Michigan’s shoreline in the weeks since her disappearance. Police said they believe the remains belong to Robinson, but had not yet “formally confirmed” it.

Anderson appeared in person in Milwaukee County Court on Monday to formally waive his preliminary hearing. He is next due in court on 16 May.

There was also evidence showing that Robinson’s car had been burned out. A witness had told investigators that she had seen a white man exit the driver’s door of Robinson’s Honda Civic early on the morning of 2 April. The witness said she then spotted the man toss a lighter into the driver’s door window of the vehicle.

Investigators later recovered clothes from the Honda that were consistent with what Robinson had been wearing.

The Milwaukee County DA’s office declined to comment.