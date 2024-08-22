Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved 80-year-old dog walker killed while trying to defend her pets

The woman was identified as Ruth Dalton, owner of Grandma’s Critter Care

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 22 August 2024 09:50
A visitor places flowers on a memorial for a beloved neighborhood dog walker
A visitor places flowers on a memorial for a beloved neighborhood dog walker (Ivy Ceballo / The Seattle Times)

An 80-year-old dog walker was killed during a carjacking while trying to defend her and her client's pets.

Police responded to reports of a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood of Seattle at about 10am on Tuesday and found a bystander performing CPR on a woman in the middle of the street, Seattle police Detective Eric Munoz said in blotter post. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends identified her as Ruth Dalton, owner of Grandma’s Critter Care, The Seattle Times reported.

Witness Laura Dynan told the newspaper that she was in her house when she heard the sound of screeching tires. She came out and saw Dalton outside her car, struggling against someone inside. Dynan said many people came to the woman's aid, including one person with a baseball bat. The attacker then backed over Dalton and sped away.

“He did not need to back up,” she said. “This woman was fighting for other people’s dogs and her own dog in this car. Like it wasn’t about the car. It was about the dogs.”

Police investigate the scene where dog walker Ruth Dalton, 80, was reported killed at Brighton Playfield
Police investigate the scene where dog walker Ruth Dalton, 80, was reported killed at Brighton Playfield (Ivy Ceballo / The Seattle Times)

Police received a report Tuesday afternoon from Seattle Animal Control that a dead dog was found in a park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Madison Valley, Munoz said. Officers responded and found Dalton's stolen vehicle nearby.

Seattle police planned to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to share more details about the case and the search for the suspect.

