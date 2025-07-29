The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Delta co-pilot who was arrested as sheriff’s deputies and federal agents stormed the cockpit of Boeing 737 just after it landed in San Francisco has been identified.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office named the suspect as Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, a resident of Florida. Officials have confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody after authorities received a report about sex crimes against a child.

Passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday posted videos online showing federal agents walking through the aisle of the plane on their way to arrest Bhagwagar.

“They stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors located between first and coach,” a passenger told The San Francisco Chronicle.

The pilot was booked into Martinez Detention Facility on charges of five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10. His bond has been set at $5 million. The investigation has been described as having begun in April, reports The New York Times.

open image in gallery Pilot Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida has been named as the suspect who was hauled off a flight in San Francisco moments after landing ( Contra Costa Sheriff's Department )

FAA records show that Bhagwagar is licensed to fly a Boeing 737-500. He previously lived in San Ramon, Texas.

“These 7 people stormed the cockpit, cuffed the copilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors located between first and coach. Then another set of 3 agents came up through the aisle to the cockpit and removed the copilot's luggage and personal effects... it was shocking and unnerving,” a passenger named Sarah told CBS San Francisco.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agency’s officers were there to aid the sheriff’s office as part of an “ongoing local investigation.” The DHS agents provided deputies with logistical support to help them gain access to the plane after it landed.

“Anyone who commits depraved crimes against a child, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation,” the airline said in a statement to The Independent.