Parents charged after boy, 4. shoots himself in head with gun in family home

The parents of a four-year-old boy who shot himself in the head with a handgun at the family’s Pennsylvania home have been charged with reckless endangerment.

Ronnie Lynn was critically injured after accidentally firing the gun that was left unsecured next to a paint set on a bedroom floor at the home in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, on 6 July, authorities say.

His parents Laura Steele and Michael Lynn told investigators that the handgun was kept holstered under a bed with its safety on, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CBS Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE.

On Monday, Westmoreland County district attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced both parents had been charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Ms Steele and Mr Lynn told police they were at home when they heard a “pop”, and ran into the bedroom to find Ronnie bleeding from a gunshot wound to the side of his head, WTAE reported.

He was flown to PMC Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and only barely survived due to the quick thinking of EMT workers.

He was discharged from hospital in October and has regained the ability to walk with assistance, but still faces a lengthy recovery with further surgeries planned, his grandfather Wally Lynn wrote on a GoFundme page.

Ms Steele allegedly told investigators that the firearm had been stowed under a bed for so long that she had forgotten it was there, according to WTAE.

She reportedly told police that she was more concerned about her son hurting himself playing with scissors.

“This was a tragic and unacceptable shooting that ultimately could have and should have been prevented,” district attorney Ziccarelli said in a statement announcing the charges.

“There is one simple solution to prevent these types of incidents from happening, and it is to store your firearms in a safe and secure location.”

Guns are the leading cause for death and injury among children in the United States, according to the CDC.

A recent study by the scientific journal Injury Epidemiology found most children who die in accidental shootings are playing with them or find them around the home.

More than 90 per cent of guns used in such shooting deaths were left unlocked and loaded, the study found.