The White House has announced that it is “looking into” how convicted child killer Ronald Exantus was released halfway through his sentence earlier this month.

Exantus was jailed after killing six-year-old Logan Lipton, but left prison early due to Kentucky law.

The killer was given two consecutive 10-year sentences for stabbing Logan and members of the six-year-old’s family, but was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that the White House is now “looking into” the case.

“It’s wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison,” she wrote on X.

open image in gallery Ronald Exantus was given two consecutive ten-year sentences after stabbing a six-year-old baby ( Facebook/Marion County Sheriff's Office )

However, Logan’s father says that the family has yet to hear from the government.

“You know, you say you’re investigating this, come talk to the family. Find out what this family has been through,” Dean Tipton said to WKYT.

He also said that he would kill Exantus if he ever crossed paths with him.

After being released, Exantus requested to complete his mandatory reentry supervision in Florida.

Shortly after moving to the Sunshine State, he was rearrested near an elementary school in Marion County on Thursday, according to a press release from the local sheriff’s office.

'I am proud of the quick response by my deputies and the inter-agency teamwork that helped locate and arrest this disgusting individual,' Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Now, the six-year-old’s family wants Kentucky legislators to pass Logan’s Law to supersede the law that allowed Exantus to leave prison. The law would require that people who are deemed insane and convicted of violent crime be held for the rest of their lives in a secure facility, according to a fundraiser.

“Please help us [President Trump],” Heather Tipton, Logan’s mother, said. “This has been a long ten years. A lot that I don’t think was done right.”

Following Exantus’ release, the Kentucky Justice Cabinet released a statement claiming that the parole board had ordered the inmate to remain in prison.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that the White House is ‘looking into’ Exantus’s release ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The Parole Board did not release Ronald Exantus on parole,” the statement read.

“Exantus was reviewed for parole on Sept. 30, as required by state law.

“The Parole Board issued a decision that Exantus stay in prison for the remainder of his sentence.

“Despite this decision, a provision in Kentucky law required the Department of Corrections to release the inmate on Mandatory Reentry Supervision (KRS 439.3406).”

Koral Tipton, Logan’s sister, said previously that she watched as Exantus attacked her brother.

“He did it,” she said. “He did it in front of me. He did it in front of my siblings.

“And being an older sister, who has the obligation anyway to protect her younger siblings, it’s just, he ruined, he messed us up.”

Exantus’ former attorney, Bridget Hofler, said that she was not surprised that he had been released early, though, according to WYKT. She said that her former client called her after the order for his release was issued.

"It didn’t really surprise me. If anybody deserved to get out early, it was Ron," she said. "He had accomplished so much while he was in prison.”