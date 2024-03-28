Everything we know about the mass stabbing in Rockford, Illinois

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A brutal stabbing attack swept through an Illinois neighbourhood on 27 March, leaving four people dead and seven injured.

What started as an attack in one home in the early afternoon spilt onto the streets of Rockford, with a mail carrier ending up as one of the fatalities.

Now a 22-year-old man is in custody facing multiple murder and intent to kill charges as a community struggles to come to terms with what happened.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened in Rockford?

Police tape surrounds many homes as police investigate a mass stabbing along the 2300 block of Holmes Street on March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois (AP)

911 calls started coming into Rockford Police Department at around 1.14pm local time on Wednesday 27 March.

First, suspect Christian Soto, 22, allegedly stabbed his friend Jacob Schupbach at an address on Holmes Street, after smoking marijuana laced with some form of narcotic.

He also attacked Mr Schupbach’s mother, Ramona, who was 63. Both were found dead inside the home.

Mr Soto then fled the scene, attacking mailman Jay Larson, 49, with a knife and his pickup truck. The veteran USPS worker later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

After this, three teenage girls were attacked with a softball bat inside a home on Cleveland Avenue, with 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb dying in her basement bedroom.

At another house, a woman and her two children were attacked before another woman was assaulted inside a home at the intersection of Florence Street and Eggleston Road.

She fled the property, with Mr Soto allegedly following and stabbing her in the street before a passing driver stopped to help.

He was then attacked before police arrived and arrested the suspect. The woman was in a stable condition in hospital.

Who were the victims in Rockford?

(AP)

The victims killed were:

Jacob Schupbach, 23

Ramona Schubach, 63

Jay Larson, 49

Jenne Newcomb, 15

You can read more about them here.

Who is the alleged attacker?

Christian Soto, 22, charged with 11 counts of murder/intent to kill and two counts of home invasion (Rockford)

Police initially said they had arrested a 22-year-old male suspect, but gave no further details.

On Thursday morning, it was confirmed that Christian Soto, 22, had been charged with 11 counts of murder/intent to kill and two counts of home invasion.

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, with the judge detaining him in Winnebago County Jail until his next hearing at 11am on 2 April.

What have Rockford officials said?

Stabbing spree in Rockford: Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 5 injured

At a briefing on Thursday morning, Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara became emotional as he gave a message from Jenna Newcomb’s mother.

“Jenna’s mom wants the community to know that Jenna died saving her sister and her friend and protecting them from further harm,” the Mayor said.

Later, he was asked what stood out to him as the worst part of the attack.

“It’s spring break, you had three girls watching a movie… I can’t even comprehend that,” he said, getting choked up.

US State Attorney J. Hanley advised that further charges may come for Mr Soto as the investigation continues.

Ruth Mendoza, from the US Postal Inspection Service in Chicago, said the mailman, Jay Larson had been with the USPS for over two decades.

“This tragedy happened while Jay was doing his job, like many of us were at that exact time,” Ms Mendoza said. “Jay was doing what he loved: serving his community, delivering mail to customers that he has served for 25 years.”

Counsellors overwhelmed by need

Mayor McNamara told reporters that counselling was being offered for those in Rockford affected by Wednesday’s events.

The service was being offered free of charge at Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway, on Thursday 28 March between 9am and 8pm, and on Friday 29 March between 9am and 5pm.