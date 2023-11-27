Driver accused of killing man on scooter in road rage attack

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A soon-to-be-father was killed in New York City after he was struck by a driver racing after his scooter during an alleged road rage altercation.

Twenty-three-year-old Robert Jimenez was on his way to see his father in the Bronx when the crash unfolded on Sunday, according to the New York Daily News.

Jimenez and his girlfriend were expecting a daughter, due in about two months, his father said.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Lillibeth Vasquez, of Pennsylvania, followed Jimenez in her red Honda Civic down Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Longwood section, CBS reports.

The day of the accident Jimenez had asked to borrow his father’s car, but the latter had told him that he’d be using the vehicle and promised to give the young man money for a cab.

Jimenez was riding his friend’s scooter to pick up the money when the tragedy took place.

“He said, ‘I’ll be there in twenty minutes,” Jimenez’s father Milton told the Daily News. “He never came. … He was supposed to come here to get the money.”

Jimenez was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ms Vasquez, who has since been charged with murder, is accused of purposely driving the wrong way following a dispute involving Jimenez.

Jimenez’s father told the Daily News that he had stored his son’s bicycle away for the winter because he worried about a potential crash.

“I hope she never comes out of jail,” Milton told the outlet. “What she did, she’s got the devil inside her ... It’s not going to be Christmas for me.”