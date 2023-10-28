Robert Card, suspect in Maine mass shooting, found dead in woods

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting in which 18 people were murdered and 13 wounded has been found dead in woods.

Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt after the shocking violence in the city of Lewiston, Maine, and his death was confirmed by law enforcement on Friday night.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death in a Facebook post, stating: “The suspect in Wednesday night’s shootings has been located and is deceased.”

Card, 40, is believed to have taken his own life in an area near a recycling facility where he had been recently fired from, reported CNN.

The dramatic development came the day after a dramatic raid was executed on Mr Card’s home in Bowdoin on Thursday night, with Maine police and FBI agents heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 (LPD)

The dramatic scene however ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.

Mr Card has been described as “armed and dangerous” and members of the public have been warned not to approach him if they see him.

Due to Mr Card’s experience in the military, he is well-trained in the use of firearms.

Mr Card, 40, is a US Army reservist and a certified firearms instructor, joining the forces in 2002.

He has had no combat deployments and is currently a Sgt 1st class and Petroleum Supply Specialist.

Law enforcement officials said that Mr Card had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco and had reported mental health issues including hearing voices.

He spent two weeks in a mental health facility this summer.

Law enforcement officials load into a vehicle in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Mr Card’s family members are said to be cooperating with the investigation and have suggested that he might have been looking for an ex-girlfriend at one of the shooting locations, ABC News reported.

It is not clear who this former partner may be – or if this did form part of a motive for the shooting – but court records show that Mr Card was divorced by his ex-wife in 2007.

In total, 18 people were killed in the shootings which took place across two locations on Wednesday night.

Maine police said that the gunman first targeted the popular bowling alley just before 7pm, killing seven people, including one female and six males.

The suspect then went to the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and opened fire there minutes later, according to authorities.

Seven males were killed inside the restaurant and one male was killed outside.

Three other victims died after they were taken to a local hospital.

Another 13 were injured in the attacks, with their conditions currently unclear.

The youngest victim so far named is a 14-year-old boy who had gone to the bowling alley with his father that tragic night.

Aaron Young, 14, was with his father Bill Young at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley for an evening with their bowling league on Wednesday night, Bill’s brother Rob Young told Reuters.

