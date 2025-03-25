Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspected robber faces felony charge after boosting $1.50 from Dairy Queen

Allison Fetting allegedly brandished a black handgun and ordered the clerk to give her money out of the register

Michelle Del Rey
Washington, D.C.
Monday 24 March 2025 20:02 EDT
Allison Fetting, 44, has been accused of robbing a $1.50 from a Florida Dairy Queen last year
Allison Fetting, 44, has been accused of robbing a $1.50 from a Florida Dairy Queen last year

A Florida woman has been jailed for allegedly stealing just over a dollar from an ice cream store at gunpoint.

Allison Fetting, 44, is accused of robbing a Dairy Queen in Coconut Creek on February 20, 2024 at 2:45 p.m., the Coconut Creek Police Department said on Instagram.

Fetting allegedly brandished a black handgun and ordered the clerk to give her money out of the register. Instead, she ran away with the tip jar with $1.50 inside. No one was injured in the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested her on one felony count of petty theft in the second degree a day later. Officials did not provide additional details about the incident in court filings.

While the crime happened last year, Fetting was only booked into the Broward County jail for the robbery charge on Friday.

She had previously served another prison sentence for a separate robbery stemming from a 2003 arrest in Osceola County. The Coconut Creek Police Department said Fetting has been accused of similar crimes in its jurisdiction as well.

Allison Fetting, 44, has been accused of robbing a $1.50 from a Florida Dairy Queen last year
Allison Fetting, 44, has been accused of robbing a $1.50 from a Florida Dairy Queen last year

Fetting is currently being held in the Paul Rein Detention Facility, according to online county records. An attorney for her was not listed in court filings. Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

