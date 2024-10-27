The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A ‘minor traffic’ incident led to a deadly shooting and now one person faces murder charges, police say.

David Jerome, 23, was charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper storage of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device, in connection to the shooting.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting in a parking lot.

Plymouth police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Brent Berkeley, 41.

David Jerome, 23, is accused of shooting a man dead in an apparent road rage clash. The victim was 41 years old ( Plymouth police )

Police say there was a “minor traffic incident” between Berkeley and Jermoe while the two men were driving. It is unclear what happened but the two men got into a fight and Jerome allegedly discharged a firearm, shooting Berkeley.

Jerome’s 18-month-old son was in the car seat during the incident. There was no word on if the child was hurt or whose custody the infant is now in.

Further details about the alleged incident have not released at this time.

Witnesses helped identify Jermone as the suspect and he was arrested.

The suspect is set for an arraignment on Monday.