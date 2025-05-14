The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man faces a felony charge after he allegedly rammed into another car in a road rage incident that was apparently sparked by a flying burrito.

Arturo Villareal, 56, was in his car with his two granddaughters in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree on May 9 when he and another driver got into a confrontation that quickly escalated, according to a news release from Constable Mark Herman's Office in Harris County.

Deputies found that Villareal and the other driver, identified in the release only as “the complainant,” had exchanged words in a heated spat.

Villareal then attempted to drive off when the other driver allegedly followed and then launched a burrito at the suspect’s car, deputies said.

The suspect then whipped his car around and “intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other driver’s vehicle, causing major damages,” Constable Herman said in the release.

Villareal was booked into Harris County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $7,500.

The other driver was not taken into custody, despite throwing the burrito, because it did not cause damage, authorities confirmed to KPRC.