TikToker Riziki Ilenre’s death is being investigated by police after fans alleged that she committed suicide on a livestream.

Ilenre died on December 12, with her followers on social media alleging that she had been the victim of online hate. She was 27 years old. On her now-deleted TikTok account, Ilenre often spoke about her mental health struggles and her disability.

When asked about Ilenre’s death by TMZ , the Montgomery Police Department did not comment on the circumstances of her death.

However, an appeal on Change.org has been launched to encourage lawmakers to pass the Riziki Ilenre Act, with the petition starter alleging that Ilenre had “endured relentless harassment from various creators on TikTok.”

“They mocked her, they made fun of her disabilities, and in the deepest cruelty, they told her to kill herself,” the petition starter continued. “This relentless bullying and cyber attacks led to a devastating loss, not only for her family and friends but for all of us who witnessed another life taken too soon by such heartless acts.”

open image in gallery A probe has been launched into the death of Riziki Ilenre after fans suggested that she committed suicide ( Facebook )

The petition calls for harsher punishments for cyberbullying and for systems that make it easier for victims to report abuse.

Meanwhile, tributes to the influencer have begun to appear across social media.

A spokesperson for the Church Without Walls - Carrollton wrote on Facebook that Ilenre was a “bright and brilliant young woman” who was preparing to attend law school.

“This is not a moment for speculation or easy answers,” the statement continued. “This is a moment for grieving, compassion, and love.”

open image in gallery On her now-deleted TikTok account, Riziki Ilenre often spoke about her mental health struggles and her disability ( Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

Walter D’Andre Green, a pastor at Ilenre’s local church, also mourned Ilenre on Facebook, writing that the late TikToker was his “daughter - not biologically but absolutely spiritually.”

“I had the privilege of watching her grow from an awkward sophomore in college into a young woman preparing to take on the world as a law student,” he added. “She was brilliant, driven, and fearless in thought.

open image in gallery Ilenre is survived by her service dog Chief, who often featured in her videos ( Facebook/Riziki.Ilenre )

“One thing about Rizi — she loved to debate.

“She thrived in apologetics and theological discourse, and I think that’s part of why we were so close. She loved truth, and she wasn’t afraid to wrestle with it.”

According to Green, Ilenre had worked as a social media director, photographer, and a ministry intern at the church before her death.

Ilenre is survived by her service dog, Chief, whom she often posted on her Facebook account.

She described Chief as “goofy yet incredible” and said that he “gently reminded me to remain present with a reassuring paw on my shoe.”

The Independent has contacted the Montgomery Police Department and TikTok for comment.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are based in the UK and you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you