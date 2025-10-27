The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Ring doorbell footage has appeared to show the terrifying moment masked men pretending to be federal agents broke into a California home before allegedly zip-tying a family.

Los Angeles-based political commentator Anthony Cabassa, who describes himself as an independent journalist, posted the Ring video to X on Friday.

In the video, captured last Thursday at around 9:48 p.m. local time, three men dressed in tactical gear and masks knock on the door of a Jurupa Valley home, prompting the homeowner to open it.

One of the masked men can be heard saying he has a search warrant.

When the homeowner asked what the warrant was for, the men quickly moved into the home, and one of the men can be heard saying, “Everybody on the ground.”

open image in gallery Ring doorbell footage has appeared to show the terrifying moment masked men pretending to be federal agents broke into a California home before allegedly zip-tying a family ( iStock/Getty Images )

When one of the men asked how many people were in the house, the homeowner said, before he became inaudible, “Just my mom and my kids.”

Another angle from the Ring camera captured the FBI jackets that the men were wearing.

“The men zip tied the family inside and proceeded to rob them, police report was filed,” Cabassa said.

Sergeant Robert Martinez, a public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, told The Independent deputies arrived at the home just before 10 p.m., responding to a report of a home invasion robbery.

The victims told police multiple armed suspects entered the home claiming to be FBI agents.

Martinez said the suspects restrained the victims as they searched the home. He said the suspects fled with “the victims’ property,” but didn’t specify what was taken.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

open image in gallery The Ring camera captured the three men wearing FBI jackets (not pictured) ( Andrew Leyden/Getty Images )

In a follow-up post, Cabassa shared what was written in a Ring app community post about the incident: ”This happened at 9:48. Police report has been made. They came and checked our home.

“The men took my wallet my husbands phone and mother in laws phone. Had them zip tied. They took off when we told them we called 911.”

The Independent has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that banned federal and local law enforcement from wearing masks in response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration raids. At the time, Homeland Security wrote on X it would not comply with “with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban.”