A bullet hit TikTok star Richard LA during an ICE operation in South Los Angeles in a skirmish, which also left a U.S. Marshal injured.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.52 am on Tuesday, when federal officials claimed they had stopped the car of an immigrant who was allegedly undocumented.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says that the target of the investigation was Richard, a 44-year-old whose real name is Carlitos Ricardo Parias.

open image in gallery ICE Agents arrested TikTok star Richard LA after he allegedly rammed his car into their vehicles while trying to avoid arrest ( X/@USAttyEssayli )

The attorney went on to claim that Parias “rammed his car into agents’ vehicles after they boxed him in” and that he had "previously avoided capture by immigration authorities."

Parias allegedly rammed his Toyota Camry into the ICE vehicles, which had backed him into a corner, prompting a federal officer to break one of the influencer's car windows.

“Ultimately, an agent opened fire, wounding Parias and a deputy U.S. marshal, who was hit with a ricochet bullet,” Essayli said in a statement on X. “Fortunately, both the deputy marshal and Parias are expected to recover.

“Parias was arrested. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Pier Rojas, a fellow influencer, told Eyewitness News that he saw federal officers firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Parias is famous on TikTok for recording videos of ICE agents making arrests.

His videos often show armed federal officials with sniffer dogs and heavy vehicles detaining people on the streets of Los Angeles.

His videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and racked up thousands of likes in the process.

According to Curren Price, a Los Angeles City Council member, the influencer has become a “pillar of the community.”

“Richard is a pillar of our community, a fearless citizen journalist whose authentic storytelling has consistently uplifted the unheard voices of South Central Los Angeles,” Price wrote in a statement. “His unfiltered portrayal of real life has fostered a loyal following, both on TikTok and throughout our City.

“Richard LA exemplifies what it means to serve your community with courage and heart.”

The influencer earned a certificate of recognition from Price’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Jose Ugarte, at a public ceremony.

open image in gallery ICE agents have been making arrests across America as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown ( Getty )

Meanwhile, residents have slammed the aggressive action by ICE.

"This type of violence is a type of violence that we denounce, and is a type of violence that will only create more violence," said Ron Gochez with Union Del Barrio, told ABC Eyewitness.

"This level of violence from federal agents is unacceptable," added Veritas Topete with Centro CSO.

According to reports, crowds formed outside the hospital in downtown L.A., where both Parias and the deputy marshal were being treated.

Carlos Jurado, Parias’ attorney, said in a statement seen by The Los Angeles Times that his client is already known to police officers and that he is a “calm man.”

“The family’s hurt, the family’s scared,” Jurado added. “This is a man who works hard, has two kids U.S. born, no criminal record whatsoever, never been in trouble and goes outside and does things that he does normally and all of a sudden he’s struck by a bullet.”

The Independent has contacted ICE and The Jurado Firm for comment.