A father killed his son and ex-wife while seriously wounding her parents during a mass shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink, his family revealed.

The shooting took place on Monday during a high school hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket — located about five miles from Providence — leaving two dead and three others injured, officials said.

An individual tried to bring an end to the violence by intervening and attempting to subdue the shooter, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said at a press conference. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, ultimately took his own life.

Goncalves said that police were still working to ascertain the facts, but noted that it appeared to be targeted and that it may have resulted from “a family dispute.”

One of the suspect’s family members has spoken out publicly, providing new details about the tragic incident.

“On behalf of my family, I am reaching out to share the heartbreaking story of my siblings, Ava and Colin Dorgan,” Amanda Wallace-Hubbard wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“We lost our beloved brother Aidan and their mother Rhonda, who was also my stepmother,” she wrote. “In addition to this unimaginable loss, their grandparents are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.”

Dorgan’s son Colin, a 17-year-old star high school athlete, was playing hockey in the rink when his father began shooting, according to The New York Post.

