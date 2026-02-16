Mass shooting at Rhode Island ice rink leaves one dead and multiple people injured

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mass shooting at an indoor ice rink in Rhode Island has left one dead and multiple others injured.

Chaos erupted at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday afternoon, as gunfire rang out.

One person died, and four others were rushed to the hospital, WPRI reported. The local outlet also said that the suspected shooter had also died.

The shooting happened during a hockey game between two local schools, according to WPRI. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

A Walgreens employee told WPRI that panicked patrons came into the nearby pharmacy saying there was a shooting. The police were called.

This is a developing story...