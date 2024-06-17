7 people are charged after brawl breaks out on Rhode Island boat dock

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Seven people were arrested and charged after a fight erupted on the Block Island ferry dock in Rhode Island.

Police officers responded to reports of a physical altercation at 304 Great Island Road in Narragansett just after 8 p.m. on the evening ofJune 16, according to a press release. When officers arrived, they saw 20 to 30 people fighting one another.

“As officers were making arrests, numerous individuals began interfering and were given warnings to stand back or they would be arrested for obstructing,” the release states.

All told, seven people were arrested, while two others were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the melee.

It’s not immediately clear why the brawl broke out or whether those fighting knew one another. The Independent has reached out to Narragansett Police for more information.

Manuel Pina, 42, was charged with felony assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Gilda Antunes, 28, was charged with obstructing officer in execution of duty.

Elsa Lopes, 31, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Henry Lopes Jr., 32, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Victor Manuel Gomes Depina, 39, was charged with obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Michael Gomes Lopes, 36, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A 16-year-old, who was not named, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

They are all expected to be arraigned in District Court 4th Division on Monday.