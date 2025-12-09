The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Rhode Island driver struck and killed a Grammy-nominated musician who was walking his dogs over the weekend – as police reveal she had over 100 prior arrests.

Roderick MacLeod, a 70-year-old musician, was walking his dogs on Route 128 around 7:21 a.m. Saturday, when he was hit and killed by an SUV, police in Hopkinton, just on the border of Connecticut, said.

The driver, 41-year-old Shannon Godbout, hit multiple objects, including two telephone poles, before striking MacLeod as he walked on the shoulder of the road with his dogs.

MacLeod is well-known as a bassist in the nearby town of Richmond, according to the report. He received a Grammy nomination as a member of the jump-blues and swing band Roomful of Blues in the 1980s.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

open image in gallery A Rhode Island woman struck and killed a Grammy-nominated musician who was walking his dogs, police said ( Hopkinton Police Department )

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. MacLeod’s family during this difficult time following this tragic incident,” police said in a Facebook post.

Godbout was found at the scene with numerous illegal drugs and packing materials commonly associated with drug distribution. She was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital in police custody, where she remained as of Monday night, police said.

She is facing charges that include driving to endanger, resulting in death, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Police said she may face additional charges.

Godbout reportedly has a lengthy criminal history, with over 100 arrests, eight of which were from the Hopkinton Police Department. She has also received 40 traffic citations, seven of which came from the same department.

Court records reviewed by WJAR revealed that Godbout had been charged with crimes in a dozen Rhode Island cities and towns. The longest prison sentence she has served for the offenses was just over two years.

Most of her criminal cases ended with her pleading no contest and receiving suspended sentences – meaning she did not have to go to prison, according to the report.

She had also been ordered by the court to attend substance abuse counseling seven times, most recently in April.

open image in gallery Shannon Godbout has been arrested over 100 times, according to the Hopkinton Police Department ( Hopkinton Police Department )

In an update shared Monday on Facebook, the Hopkinton Police Department said it was working with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office to present Godbout in court as a probation violator, which could mean additional charges are filed against her.

Friends of MacLeod remembered him for his far-reaching talent and positivity.

“He was just always upbeat and cheerful,” fellow musician Doug James told WJAR. “He was a good addition to anything he did. Few people play that well on everything, and he did.”

MacLeod was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Roomful of Blues. In the years since leaving the band, he has played in numerous groups, including J.B. and the Sliding Capos, according to the report.

“He was always great to be around and he was always great to play with,” James said. “One hundred percent of the people that know him would say the exact same thing.”