The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, have asked for privacy after they were arrested on insurance fraud charges.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland announced the arrests, shortly after TMZ broke the story, late Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it had responded to a report of a burglary and theft at the Osefos’ home in April 2024. When they arrived, the Osefos said they returned from vacation to find their home had been robbed, according to the authorities.

“They reported approximately 80 items of jewelry, luxury goods, clothing, and shoes were stolen, worth a total of more than $200,000,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

open image in gallery Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, have asked for privacy after they were arrested on insurance fraud charges ( Michael Loccisano/Getty Images )

Despite the Osefos playing the victims, police claim they are actually the suspects.

An investigation found more than $20,000 of the items reported stolen were returned by the Osefos to where they bought them, police said. Detectives also discovered Wendy on social media wearing a diamond anniversary band, which she had claimed was stolen, weeks after the reported robbery, according to bail memos obtained by ABC News.

According to the bail memos, an anniversary band was listed on two separate insurance claims with different insurance companies.

The couple, both 41, was indicted on Thursday on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy insurance fraud and making false statements. They were arrested but posted a $50,000 bond each and were released from custody on Friday, according to authorities.

open image in gallery Wendy and Eddie said in April 2024 that they returned from vacation to find their home had been robbed, according to the authorities ( Carroll County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery Eddie and Wendy were indicted on Thursday on multiple charges, including insurance fraud and making false statements ( Carroll County Sheriff's Office )

The Osefos are “back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues,” a representative for the couple told ABC News Friday.

"The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead,” the representative added.

Wendy has been one of Bravo’s Real Housewives since 2020 and, according to her online profiles, has taught at Johns Hopkins School of Education. She’s also a political commentator who has appeared on networks such as CNN, Fox News and ABC, according to her website.

Eddie said he is an attorney and “serial entrepreneur” on his Instagram profile. He is the founder and CEO of a cannabis company called Happy Eddie.