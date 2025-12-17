Woman who allegedly put razor blades and a fish hook in Walmart bread is arrested

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman alleged to have embedded razor blades and a fishing hook within several loaves of bread across multiple Walmart stores in the city of Biloxi, Mississippi, has been arrested.

33-year-old Camille Benson, of Texas, has been charged with attempted mayhem, according to the Biloxi Police Department. She is in jail at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, with a bond set at $100,000.

Reports of razor blades inside Walmart’s bakery products in Biloxi began earlier this month. Employees at the store contacted the police on 5 December after a customer complained that a razor blade had been found in a loaf of bread.

Another complaint was filed on 8 December, followed by several more in the following days, including reports of razor blades found in muffins.

Some of the razor blades were found after staff investigated following earlier complaints and discovered that the packaging had been tampered with, and that the razors had apparently been pushed into the bread from the outside.

Investigators released surveillance photos of Benson exiting a Walmart store while identifying her as a person of interest.

open image in gallery Surveillance photos of Camille Benson led to her arrest for allegedly embedding razorblades into bakery items at Walmart stores in Biloxi ( Biloxi Police Department )

She was arrested on Tuesday after investigators received a tip that she had been seen in the 1000 block of Division Street. A motive has not been determined, the police said.

The stores affected were a Walmart Supercenter on Biloxi’s CT Switzer Sr Drive, and a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Pass Road. Police said they don’t believe any other Walmart stores had been affected, AP reported.

The Biloxi Police Department has asked anyone who purchased bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

In a statement, Walmart said: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority.

“We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

If customers believe a bakery product from Biloxi has been tampered with, they should immediately throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, the company added.