Rapper who served prison time on shooting charges demands to be allowed to smoke weed

The rapper had fired shots at a mall near downtown Washington, D.C. in 2022

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 23 June 2025 17:57 EDT
Rapper No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, demanded to be allowed to smoke weed after serving time in prison on shooting charges
Rapper No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, demanded to be allowed to smoke weed after serving time in prison on shooting charges (Fairfax County Police Department)

Rapper No Savage, who served prison time on shooting charges, demanded to be allowed to smoke weed while on probation.

The artist, whose real name is Noah Settles, served three years for firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center, located just minutes from downtown Washington, D.C., in 2022. Settles had been in a fight with another group at the mall, according to police. No one was hit by the bullets.

Settles was in court on Friday as he violated the terms of his probation by failing drug and alcohol tests, NBC 4 Washington reported. He also did not complete the required substance abuse treatment part of his 10-year suspended sentence.

At the hearing, Settles’ lawyer asked the judge to allow the rapper to use marijuana as the “music scene and social scene Noah has grown up with is infused with marijuana use,” according to the local outlet.

Rapper No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, demanded to be allowed to smoke weed after serving time in prison on shooting charges
Rapper No Savage, whose real name is Noah Settles, demanded to be allowed to smoke weed after serving time in prison on shooting charges (Fairfax County Police Department)

“You’re asking me to let him smoke marijuana because he’s rapper, even though he hasn’t done the substance abuse treatment that was ordered?” the judge asked Settles’ lawyer.

The judge said he was concerned that Settles “comes back with something more serious or he ends up dead,” if he does not have to follow his probation rules.

While Settles could have been sent back to prison for breaking his probation, he will remain free while his lawyer and probation officer work out a plan. Settles is expected to return to court next month, where the judge may approve a new plan. In the meantime, the rapper will have to follow his probation rules.

“I’m just happy I ain’t going to jail,” Settles told NBC 4 Washington. “That’s the biggest blessing ever.”

He defended his marijuana usage, saying, “It’s legal everywhere. I don’t do no other drugs.”

The rapper said he’s “heading in a straight path” and that he has new music dropping.

“I’mma get through this. I’ve been through a lot. I ain’t never folded under pressure,” he said.

Settles is known for his songs “Reaper,” “Dirty 38” and “Mood Switch,” featuring rapper Shy Glizzy.

