A hip-hop artist and influencer has been charged with multiple rapes after allegedly luring women into a vacant Pacific Palisades home damaged by devastating wildfires where he was pretending to live, authorities say.

Clinton Adams, also known as Clintnlord, is charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

“These allegations describe predatory attacks carried out in an area still affected by the aftermath of the January wildfires,” LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable. These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults.”

Adams, 32, was arrested November 19 and remains in custody. Police released his photo his last week as they continue to search for more alleged victims.

Prosecutors allege that Adams met women locally and brought them on separate occasions to a Pacific Palisades property that he claimed was his home, where he sexually assaulted at least two of them.

open image in gallery Clinton Adams was arrested in November and is charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape ( Los Angeles Police Department )

The property had been vacated due to smoke damage from January’s wildfires. Investigators say Adams broke in and used the empty house without the owners’ knowledge.

“He was transient when we arrested him,” LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins said. “The homeowners did not give him permission to be in their home.”

Hopkins said Adams is believed to have frequented the Westside area of LA and met his alleged victims in the area. “We believe there may be other victims out there,” the detective added.

The first alleged assault occurred June 29, and the second allegedly took place on August 7 and 8, according to court records. Both victims reported the alleged attacks to the LAPD and identified Adams by name, Hopkins said.

The Palisades fire destroyed more than 6,800 structures, killed 12 people and left hundreds more homes uninhabitable because of smoke damage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities say Adams knew the house was unoccupied and exploited the ongoing aftermath of the disaster.

open image in gallery Clinton Adams, also known as Clintn Lord, walks the runway the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 1, 2023 in New York City. He now faces multiple felony rape charges ( Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fas )

Adams has a high-profile persona online, posting photos from events such as the BET Awards and fashion runway shows, while promoting his work with designer brands and music collaborations, including an appearance on a track titled “Ay Caramba.” Investigators say that his public persona contrasts sharply with the allegations.

Adams has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1.475 million bail. He will next appear in court in January. If convicted, he faces 90 years to life in prison.

Court and jail records show Adams has had prior encounters with law enforcement, including arrests in California and Florida, and has spent time on probation. He has also been the subject of a restraining order in Florida.

The case remains under investigation and authorities urge anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized to contact Officer Lee with the LAPD at 213-473-0420.