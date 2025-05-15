The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Major League Baseball All-Star is facing felony charges in Florida after he allegedly "threw a deadly missile" into an occupied car, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Rafael Furcal, 47, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for throwing the "deadly missile" into a car, Local 10 reports.

The incident happened on Monday, according to arrest records.

Furcal reportedly turned himself in to the BSO's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday afternoon to "self-surrender without incident."

While BSO was the "filing agency," the Sunrise Police Department is the agency charging him with a crime.

Little information about the incident, or what constitutes a "deadly missile," were available on Thursday. The Independent has requested comment from the Sunrise Police Department.

Furcal is from the Dominican Republic and played in the MLB for 14 seasons, primarily for the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2000, while he was with the Braves, he was named National League Rookie of the Year, and won a World Series with the St Louis Cardinals in 2011.

He retired from the MLB in 2014 while he was playing for the Miami Marlins.

Furcal had two previous arrests, both for driving under the influence and both in Georgia. The first offense occurred in 2000 and a second happened in 2004.

The former professional baseball player was released on bond after he surrendered.