Suspect identified in ‘lasso’ rape case in New York

A man seen lassoing a woman with a belt, before dragging her down a New York street and raping her, has been identified by police.

Kashaan Parks, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at around 3am on 1 May near East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx, the New York Police Department said.

Disturbing surveillance video, obtained by News 12, shows the suspect stalking the woman down a sidewalk before sneaking up behind her, using a belt to lasso her around the neck and pull her to the ground.

Disturbing video shows the suspect lassoing the woman and dragging her down the street in the Bronx ( NYPD )

He then looks around before dragging her down the street while she claws at her neck. He pulled the woman, who was knocked unconscious, between two cars and sexually assaulted her, police said.

A manhunt continues for Mr Parks and police hope releasing photos and video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

Kashaan Parks, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on 1 May ( NYPD )

The victim, who survived the assault, was able to help police identify Parks by his distinctive teeth. She described previous run-ins with him in the neighborhood.

“He choked me with a belt because he wanted to demand sex with me in exchange for money,” she told NBC New York.

“And I said no, and I kept moving. So he grabbed from behind with a choking belt and dragged me to the ground over there by the cars and raped me.”

The NYPD released images of Parks as manhunt continues ( NYPD )

The victim told NBC4 that she is worried that the suspect, who is known to the neighborhood, could strike again.

“I’ve been worried, I’m scared beyond my life because he can pop up anytime and do something to somebody again,” she said.

“It’s not the first time he’s done this to a woman. It’s like the second time to a woman he did that to.”