New details have emerged surrounding the ransom note that led detectives to nine-year-old Charlotte Sena’s whereabouts.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced during a press conference on Monday night that Charlotte had been found safe nearly 48 hours after she vanished from Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening. The little girl had asked her parents to go on a solo bike trip but later failed to return to their campsite.

Charlotte’s bike was found abandoned with no signs of her nearby, prompting her mother to report her missing.

Gov Hochul said that Craig Ross, 46, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the first degree in connection with the abduction. Law enforcement rescued Charlotte from a cabinet inside Mr Ross’ campervan, which was parked behind his mother’s property on Barret Road, Town of Milton.

Mr Ross, who is being held without bond at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, was linked to the kidnapping after he allegedly wrote and delivered a ransom note at the Sena’s residence. According to an arraignment memorandum, the note was written with “the intent to compel the payment of monies as ransom for [Charlotte.]”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Ross’ public defender for comment.

According to police, officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4.20am Monday, the governor said. At the time, Charlotte’s family was at the campground while police watched their home in Greenfield.

State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the campervan.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office released mug shot of Craig Nelson Ross Jr (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The governor said that Charlotte was found unharmed and was transported to a hospital for a standard checkup. She was later reunited with her family.

“It’s not been determined that the suspect was known to the family. That is what will be revealed after more extensive questioning,” Gov Hochul said.

“The vehicle registered to the suspect, the address in the database was two miles from Charlotte’s home but it is not known at this point whether he knew her or had her under surveillance for a length of time.”

Mr Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton.

He is expected to appear in court again on 6 October.