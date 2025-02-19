The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty last week to shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly rang his doorbell in 2023 has died, according to a Clay County prosecutor.

Andrew Leste, now 86, was awaiting sentencing on second-degree assault charges for the April 2023 shooting in which he shot Ralph Yarl when the 16-year-old showed up at his house believing it was where he needed to pick up his siblings. Yarl survived and has since graduated high school.

Before pleading guilty, Lester's case would have gone to trial next week after the court found him mentally capable of proceeding following an evaluation.

The retiree originally faced two felony charges — first-degree assault and armed criminal action — to which he pleaded not guilty. Those charges were dropped.

Yarl and his family were in court last week as Lester, who was in a wheelchair, entered his plea, the Kansas City Star reported. During the hearing, Lester said his health wasn’t great but that he understood the proceedings, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Ralph Yarl pictured at a brain injury awareness event in May 2023, one month after he was shot in the head and arm by Andrew Lester ( AP )

Details of Lester’s death have not been released.

Yarl’s family issued the following statement to Fox4KC following the news of his death:

“The news of Andrew Lester’s passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice. One of the reasons we pushed for a speedy trial was to ensure the public would see that our society does not condone shooting an unarmed, innocent child simply for ringing the wrong doorbell—especially when that child was targeted because of the color of his skin.

For nearly two years, Andrew Lester never apologized. Instead, he and his attorney used every legal maneuver possible to delay accountability. Now, another Black child harmed by prejudice will never see the man who shot him face the full weight of the justice system. While Lester finally admitted guilt, it came at the very last moment—after two years of stalling. That delay leaves our family reeling.

Some may see Lester’s passing as a form of consequence for his actions, but the reality remains: Ralph Yarl survived, yet justice was never truly served. He has a lifetime ahead to carry the trauma of that night while the man responsible escaped sentencing.

We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph’s story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice.”