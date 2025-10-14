The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Wisconsin couple was found dead inside their car, just days before they were due to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The bodies of Rachel, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, were discovered in their vehicle in the Chicago suburb of Harvard when police officers noticed that the car's hazard lights had been left on.

Authorities immediately issued an alert to residents informing them that authorities would be maintaining a “heavy” presence in the area as investigators worked to ascertain the circumstances of the pair’s death, according to a local police press release.

It was later determined that there was a firearm inside the car, leading police to determine that there was no further threat. They were found dead on October 6, their anniversary fell on October 12.

open image in gallery Rachel and Brandon Dumovich were found dead on Division Street in Harvard, Illinois ( Google Streetview )

According to the couple’s profile on The Knot, Brandon proposed at Big Cedar Lake in Slinger, Wisconsin, in 2023.

At that time, they had been dating for a little over two years, having been friends for 15 years previously.

“Brandon and I met in middle school at 12 years old,” Rachel wrote on The Knot. “I caught Brandon’s attention by stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it.

“After keeping in touch through many life stages and 15 years of friendship, we started dating in 2022.”

Hours before her death, Rachel posted about a vacation that she and Brandon had recently taken together.

open image in gallery Rachel and Brandon died just a week before their first wedding anniversary ( Facebook/Rachel Dumovich )

"Forever chasing sunsets,” she wrote. “Wishing we were back in Greece."

Underneath the post, family members and loved ones paid tribute to Rachel.

“Keep chasing those sunsets and never stop smiling, brighten up the sky,” one person wrote. “R.I.P. Rachel Dumovich”

According to Rachel’s obituary, she worked in Human Resources and studied at the University of Wisconsin, where she earned a spot on the Dean’s List honors every semester she attended.

Her funeral is set to be held on October 17.

In a post on Facebook, Brandon Dumovich’s mother, Laura Lund Dumovich, asked “for prayers and gentle understanding” while her family grieves.

“From the moment he entered our lives, Brandon brought immeasurable joy, laughter, and love,” she wrote. “His sense of humor, warmth, and generous spirit touched everyone who knew him.

“He will forever be missed by all who had the privilege of loving him.”