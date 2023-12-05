Horror in NYC as man murders four family members, sets home on fire and stabs police

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New York man murdered four family members, including two children, as well as attacking two police officers and setting the home on fire.

A 61-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition after Courtney Gordon attacked seven people in Queens on Sunday morning.

Gordon, 38, was shot and killed by a police officer as he left the crime scene with luggage, reported WABC.

Family members say they tried to get Gordon help for mental health issues several months ago. He had lost his job as a ride-share driver when his car broke down, and his family says that he was on medication but had stopped taking it.

Two police officers who were slashed by Gordon at the scene were released from hospital on Sunday night.

Four people were killed a woman was left severely injured in the attack in the New York borough of Queens (WABC)

Officials say that an 11-year-old girl was found dead on the ground outside the home in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood.

Firefighters had to put out a couch that was set on fire inside the home, and the bodies of a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found inside.

The suspect had a previous arrest for strangulation during a domestic incident, according to the TV station.

His cousin said that he was shocked at the violence but had seen disturbing signs from the suspect.

“He was he like, he’s just very defensive towards everybody and verbally, you can see that the clues of what he was, what he did, you just seeing it, like he would yell very loud, top of his voice, so it like kind of would bring everybody into this ... kind of let me not talk to him because I don’t know if he’s going to know what he’s about,” said Sean McCoy.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

“The weapon that was used to injure the officers, a typical kitchen steak knife, and at this time this is the only weapon we recovered,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters.