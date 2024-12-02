Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A suspect has finally been arrested for the rape of a quadriplegic woman during a home invasion more than 20 years ago.

Michael Lamonte Evans, a 50-year-old man from Los Angeles, was charged with forcible rape over the December 2000 attack on the unnamed woman, the Concord Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, Evans allegedly broke into the 24-year-old woman’s San Francisco apartment in the early hours of December 6 2000 and “forcibly assaulted her.”

The victim, who was paralyzed from the neck down, was asleep and home alone at the time, reported the East Bay Times.

For almost 24 years, no arrests were made and no suspects named. The victim later died, police said.

Now, police have finally announced a break in the case.

Concord police said that investigators had recently obtained a match to DNA left behind at the scene, identifying Evans as the suspect.

A warrant was then obtained for Evans, who was already in custody in LA County on unrelated charges.

According to East Bay Times, he has been arrested numerous times and was convicted of indecent exposure over an incident after the 2000 attack – meaning he had to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested in October for violating his parole in LA, the outlet reported.

Evans now faces extradition to Contra Costa County to face charges over the 2000 attack.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

Concord Police said: “We are deeply saddened that the victim in this case passed away several years ago.

“We extend our gratitude to her friends and family, whose support and assistance was extremely important in this investigation.”