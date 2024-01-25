The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Proud Boy who took part in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol has been sentenced to six years in prison after telling the judge he would “do it all over again.”

Marc Anthony Bru, 44, expressed “no remorse’ during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice

Bru berated the judge throughout the hearing, calling him a “clown” and a “fraud” who was running a “kangaroo court,” the Associated Press reported. The interruptions became so frequent the judge threatened to have him removed from the courtroom if he continued.

“You could give me 100 years and I would still do it all over again,” the Vancouver, Washington man told Chief Judge James Boasberg, who was presiding over the case.

“That’s the definition of no remorse in my book,” the judge reportedly said.

In October, Bru was found guilty on multiple charges, including two felonies for obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.

On January 6, 2021, Bru was one of the first people to breach the Capitol’s restricted perimeter. He harassed US Capitol Police officers at the scene, at one point telling them, ‘You’ll die for the corporation!’

After entering the Capitol building, Bru went into the Senate Gallery, where he took selfies flashing a Proud Boys hand sign.

Since then, Bru has grown “more defiant and radicalized,” prosecutors reportedly said.

About six weeks after the insurrection, Bru attempted to plan another violent uprising — this time against the local government of Portland, Oregon — that prosecutors called “January 6 2.0.” In text messages, Bru told a fellow Proud Boy he wanted to “repeat the violence and lawlessness of January 6 in Portland in order to take over the local government.”

“In fact, those text messages indicate that Bru’s chief takeaway from January 6 is that it was not violent enough or not sufficiently dedicated to overthrowing the government,” the prosecutors wrote. “In other words, in the aftermath of January 6, Bru was plotting an armed insurrection, not feeling remorseful.”

He was arrested on March 30, 2021. Twice during pretrial release, he was arrested for alleged drunk driving but failed to appear in court for both of these cases.

He also failed to show up to a scheduled court appearance for the federal case in June — and then “defiantly boasted via Twitter that the government would have to come get him if it wanted him,” prosecutors wrote.

“Approximately a month later, it did,” they wrote.