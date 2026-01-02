The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pregnant woman who was shot dead at a Michigan gas station is being mourned by family members along with her unborn son as “beautiful lives” who was taken too soon.

Kendall Berrington, 19, from Saginaw, was found with gunshot wounds at a Marathon gas station at 1411 Court Street – about 100 miles north of Detroit – at 1.34 am on December 31.

A 22-year-old man also sustained at least one gunshot wound during the incident; he remains hospitalized.

Detective Sergeant Oscar Lopez called the nature of the shooting “a heartbreaking loss of life.” Family members have said that the victim was nearly nine months pregnant.

open image in gallery Kendall Berrington was shot dead at a Michigan gas station ( GoFundMe )

“This is a heartbreaking loss of life, made even more tragic by the fact that Ms Berrington was expecting a child,” Lopez said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendall’s family, friends and loved ones as they face an unimaginable loss.”

Lopez confirmed Berrington and the man were walking to the gas station when an unidentified gunman shot them and fled. Authorities have said that the incident is not being treated as an attempted robbery.

Family and friends have begun raising funds to support Berrington’s family, as a GoFundMe was created by the victim’s sister, Jasmine Dixon.

open image in gallery Police in Michigan said a pregnant woman was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning ( Google Street View )

“Early this morning, our lives were turned upside down when Kendall was shot at a gas station.The shock and pain of losing her so suddenly is something our family is still struggling to process,” Dixon wrote on the crowdfunding page.

“My mom, who has her own health issues and hasn’t been able to work much, is doing her best to hold us together, but the emotional and financial burden is overwhelming.

“We are reaching out to our community for help during this unimaginable time. The funds raised will go directly toward funeral expenses for Kendall and to support my mom as she tries to cope with both her grief and her health challenges.”

The victim’s mother, Tammy Houck, also posted a Facebook tribute to her daughter and unborn grandson.

“[Two] beautiful lives taken from us. One didn’t get to experience the outside but he was still beautiful. RIP to my daughter Kendall Berrington and her unborn son Romen,” she wrote.

“Even though we weren’t blood but you considered me your momma, you didn’t deserve this in any way shape or form and neither did Roman. Justice will be served for you and him if it’s the last thing all of us do.”

Berrington’s own Facebook shows a post she wrote on November 26, 2025, to announce her pregnancy.

“Man words can only say so much but mommy can’t wait for you to be in her arms. I can’t wait for my baby boy to be here when you get here,” she wrote.

Houck added that Berrington was due to deliver her son on January 14. The baby was to be her first child.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask for anyone with information on the shooter’s identity or location to call them at 989-759-1488.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.