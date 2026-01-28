The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pregnant woman was stabbed to death inside her Illinois home that was then set on fire after investigators say she tried to stop a teen from breaking into the apartment – a brutal attack that also killed her unborn baby and left her family shattered.

Firefighters responding to the blaze in Downers Grove found 30-year-old Eliza Morales in the burning home just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Police said the fire was intentionally set.

Morales, who was five months pregnant with her second daughter, had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Downers Grove police and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Nedas Revuckas, of Westmont. Investigators said Morales confronted Revuckas at her door when he attempted to break in and rob her.

Revuckas has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child, armed robbery, aggravated arson and aggravated cruelty to an animal, according to DuPage County court records filed Tuesday.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, is charged with several murder and robbery charges in the stabbing death of Eliza Morales, who was five months pregnant ( Downers Grove Police Department )

Morales worked in the payroll department of a children’s hospital and was married to her high school sweetheart, according to CBS News. Relatives said she was expecting a baby girl in March. Her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was with her mother at the time of the incident, the outlet reported.

Her family said she was home alone cooking dinner when the suspect attacked her after attempting to break in. They said they do not know Revuckas.

A second person, who was not named, was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for further treatment, police said.

Morales’ husband, Gabriel, was at work when he received the call that his wife and unborn child were gone, WLS reported.

“I’m gonna spend the rest of my life missing her,” Gabriel Morales said. “I can get every second back with her and just continue try to live through her for my daughter. And continue to be strong for my family.”

Aside from the murder and robbery charges, Revuckas is also charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly stabbing a dog in the face, police said.

Revuckas is currently in DuPage County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 28 for a detention hearing.