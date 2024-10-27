The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man on parole for murder is now wanted in connection to the shooting death of his pregnant wife, police say.

Police in Minnesota plan to charge Mychel Allen Stowers, 36, with second-degree murder, second-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree carjacking and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to KSTP.

Stowers was released from prison on March 28 on parole for the killing of a man in 2008. Prison officials said he was living at a halfway house on work release and was allowed to visit his wife.

It’s unclear how many years Stowers served for the 2008 murder.

The couple was in the process of getting divorced, but it had not been finalized.

Mychel Allen Stowers is accused of shooting his pregnant wife dead after he was recently released from prison on parole ( Minnesota Department of Corrections )

In the most recent case, officers were called to a reported shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota, around 9 p.m. on October 19, according to the report.

When police arrived, they found Damara Alexis Stowers, 35, lying on the floor with gun shell casings nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene, KSTP noted.

Officers also found ultrasound photos and a loaded handgun in the apartment.

The apartment building’s owner told police that Mychel was living in the apartment, but was being evicted because he was not on the lease.

Shortly after the shooting, police were also notified of a nearby carjacking. When police went to that area, they found a man with a gunshot to the leg who said his car was stolen.

A witness at the carjacking scene also said Mychel shot at him, but missed, according to the report. The witness told police that Mychel took off from the scene.

Mychel later called the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office and said he wanted to turn himself in, according to officials. He has yet to surrender to police as of October 25.