A Washington, D.C. educator said her doctoral graduation regalia was returned to her after a thief snatched it off her porch last week.

Surveillance footage captured the porch pirate taking Dr Leah Carrington-Boney’s package from her home in the city’s Southwest neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before she graduated from George Mason University. She spent roughly $1,000 on the custom cap, gown and other items for the big event.

Carrington-Boney told Fox 5 she was disappointed she couldn’t wear the attire. "I wanted to buy one because the doctoral regalia I have right now actually is my dad’s. I took it when he passed," she told the outlet. "And then, you know, my sister got her doctorate – and so it's just kind of like a legacy."

Police have not identified the suspect and a robbery investigation is ongoing.

open image in gallery Dr Leah Carrington-Boney, right, said her graduation regalia was stolen from her porch a day before her commencement ( Fox 5 )

Carrington-Boney did not want to let the incident ruin her graduation day.

“It’s just kind of like, I guess I just move on and kind of bask in what brought me here,” she told the outlet outside of the event.

open image in gallery An unidentified person suspected of stealing the graduation regalia off the woman's porch ( Fox 5 )

On Monday, the outlet reported Carrington-Boney’s package was returned to her. The graduate contacted Fox 5 over the weekend to confirm the package had been left on her back porch. She thinks the outlet’s coverage helped convince the thief to return the items.