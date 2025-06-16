Teen gunman dead after taking family members hostage in Illinois

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage gunman is dead after authorities say he took members of his own family hostage in Illinois over the weekend.

The incident began Saturday night in the community of Polo, 100 miles west of Chicago, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were called to a home after receiving a report that a man had been shot with a handgun.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 19-year-old male suspect had shot an occupant and was holding additional household members hostage inside the home. The hostages were able to escape the residence safely prior to the arrival of law enforcement,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a press release.

“The incident remains under investigation. No further threat to the community exists at this time,” the sheriff added.

The identities of the gunman or the victim have not been made public.

VanVickle added that further information would be made available “when appropriate.”

In a statement, the City of Polo thanked first responders for their “dedication and professionalism” in dealing with the incident.

“The Polo Police Department, alongside many other law enforcement teams, demonstrated extraordinary commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our residents during an unimaginably difficult situation,” the release read in part.

The Polo Community School District will be offering counseling on Monday morning at Polo Community High School in the wake of the shooting.