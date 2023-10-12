Police officers shot in Minnesota as law enforcement swarms scene - live
A SWAT team has been deployed
Five police officers have been shot in Benton County, Minnesota, and the shooter is not in custody.
The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, just west of the city of Princeton.
Five officers were shot, and are currently being treated between two regional hospitals, according to CBS News affiliate WCCO. None of the officers have life-threatening injuries.
Police officials said they believe the shooter is at the scene but is not currently in custody. The public has been asked to avoid the scene until further instruction, though there is reportedly no immediate threat to the public.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said it was being assisted by "several" other agencies.
Authorities confirmed that a SWAT team was deployed, according to Fox9. It is unclear if the suspected shooter has barricaded themselves inside a building or if the deployment was for other purposes.
Five police officers shot in Minnesota with suspect not in custody
Five police officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, and the suspect has not yet been put in custody.
The suspect is still on the scene, WCCO reported.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, according to the publication.
READ MORE:
Five police officers shot in Minnesota with suspect not in custody
The officers are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a shooting in Princeton, Minnesota that left five police officers wounded.
The officers are in stable condition and recovering in nearby hospitals.
Law enforcement officers — including a SWAT team — are still at the scene of the shooting. The suspect is believed to be at the scene, but has not been taken into custody yet.