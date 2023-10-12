Police officers shot in Minnesota as law enforcement swarms scene - live

A heavy police response vehicle and officers in tactical gear wait near a Princeton, Minnesota property where five law enforcement officers were shot (screengrab/ Fox9)

Five police officers have been shot in Benton County, Minnesota, and the shooter is not in custody.

The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, just west of the city of Princeton.

Five officers were shot, and are currently being treated between two regional hospitals, according to CBS News affiliate WCCO. None of the officers have life-threatening injuries.

Police officials said they believe the shooter is at the scene but is not currently in custody. The public has been asked to avoid the scene until further instruction, though there is reportedly no immediate threat to the public.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said it was being assisted by "several" other agencies.

Authorities confirmed that a SWAT team was deployed, according to Fox9. It is unclear if the suspected shooter has barricaded themselves inside a building or if the deployment was for other purposes.