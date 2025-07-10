Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman left with facial paralysis after botched botox surgery as illegal clinic found in Florida shed, cops say

Rosa Mena’s license to practice medicine has allegedly been expired for more than a year

Graig Graziosi
in Washignton, D.C.
Thursday 10 July 2025 13:41 EDT
A Florida woman has been arrested after police claim she was running a clandestine spa from a shed in her garden.

In May, a woman went to the Port St Lucie Police Department and told officers that she had recently been treated by a woman named Rosa Mena, who she believed was practicing without a license, according to FOX13.

She explained to authorities that she had experienced facial paralysis after after getting treatment from Mena’s backyard spa.

The woman confronted Mena about her condition and was refunded $325, police say. She was then asked to return to the clinic to receive vitamin injections that would “reverse” the effects.

The alleged victim said that her paralysis continued, so she asked to see Mena's medical license and other credentials. According to the police department, the documents provided were censored or altered certificates of phlebotomy.

Mena reportedly told the woman she had previously been a doctor in the Dominican Republic.

The procedure - which took place in a shed in Florida - allegedly left a woman with facial paralysis.
The procedure - which took place in a shed in Florida - allegedly left a woman with facial paralysis. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)
Police raided the shed after the woman's claims.
Police raided the shed after the woman’s claims. (Port St Lucie Police)
A litany of medical supplies were found in the shed.
A litany of medical supplies were found in the shed. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

The woman told police she contacted the agency that issued the credentials and found they had expired in February 2024.

Police officers obtained a search warrant for Mena's shed and found evidence that they believe backs up the woman's story.

Medical beds, medications, vials, needles, fat sculpting machines, PRP injections, micro-needling equipment, laser hair removal equipment, liposuction machines, massage equipment Botox and injectable devices were all found inside the shed.

The woman's medical license has been expired for a year, police said.
The woman’s medical license has been expired for a year, police said. (Port St Lucia Police)

Mena was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, three counts of practicing medicine without an active license, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property under $20,000, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property $300, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

After the arrest, the police department issued a public warning about unlicensed clinics and technicians on its social media pages.

Rosa Mena, of Port St Lucie, Florida. Mena is facing several charges, including practicing medicine without an active license, after she allegedly ran a backyard cosmetic treatment clinic in her backyard shed
Rosa Mena, of Port St Lucie, Florida. Mena is facing several charges, including practicing medicine without an active license, after she allegedly ran a backyard cosmetic treatment clinic in her backyard shed (Port St Lucie Police)

"We want to remind the public to research the facility and individual prior to performing procedures," the department wrote. "Additionally, in order to perform injectable procedures like Botox it needs to be performed by a licensed professional. Your safety is our priority!"

