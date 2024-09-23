Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

State investigators launch probe after K-9 dies in police car while officer was in training

Dolar joined the department about four years ago

Alex Lang
Monday 23 September 2024 01:02
Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation
Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office )

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A police K-9 died inside his handler’s police car and now state investigators have been called in to review the dog’s death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing the death of Dolar, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Dolar was found dead inside a sheriff’s vehicle while his handler was in training, according to News 9.

The unnamed deputy told dispatchers he was taking the dog to an animal hospital for a “heat emergency” around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.

The deputy has not been put on paid leave while the state investigates the circumstances around the dog’s death.

Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation
Dolar, a K-9 with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, died while his handler was in training. The dog’s death is now under investigation (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Dolar arrived at the sheriff’s office four years ago and was beloved by the deputies on the staff, according to KFOR.

“When it’s time to work he’s always ready to work,” an unname deputy told the outlet. “Me and him got real close.”

The K-9 worked at the county’s detention center, where he could sniff contraband among the detainees.

“He’s trained in narcotics,” a deputy said. “He’ll pick up on cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, and cell phones.”

A funeral service is expected for Dolar, but the exact date and time have not been announced.

“We are devastated by the loss of K9 Dolar,” Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Not only was he a remarkable working dog, but he was also a beloved member of our family. His contributions to our department and the community will never be forgotten.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in