The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been accused of poisoning her husband’s soup after she was catfished by a fake soap opera star.

Roxanne Doucette, 64, stood on her doorstep in tears, talking to local reporters after news broke about the bizarre case, claiming that she did not poison her husband and that she loved him.

The Townsend, Massachusetts, woman has been charged with attempted murder and is currently under investigation for allegedly giving her husband poisoned soup,WBZsaid.

However, she claims the soup was just old.

“I didn’t poison him,” Ms Doucette said. “I’ve never, ever tried to poison him in any way whatsoever. I love him very, very much. And I would never try to kill anyone.”

She also relayed this message to WCVB, adding that what people were saying was wrong because she is a “wonderful cook”.

Her husband of around 45 years, 73-year-old Paul Doucette, ate the soup in early December and, hours later, was rushed to hospital.

The couple’s daughter met them there, but she became increasingly suspicious and looked through her mother’s phone.

What she found was messages from a scammer claiming to be The Bold and the Beautiful actor Thorsten Kaye,

According to court documents, there are messages on that phone from the scammer telling Ms Doucette that they loved her and they wanted her to leave her husband, with one message reading: “You have to get rid of your husband, honey. I need you so much.”

Ms Doucette denied to local reporters that she poisoned her husband (WBZ-TV)

Ms Doucette replied, saying she needed time to think, before later responding, “Making an amazing soup. Special potion. He will be hungry when he gets back. Just enough for him.”

Another text message in their conversation from Ms Doucette said, “Hubby got back not feeling well. Maybe I can collect life insurance.”

She admitted to WBZthat her conversation with the fake soap star was a scam, but she still claims that she had not poisoned her husband.

She told WCVBthat she thinks he had a “TIA,” otherwise known as a mini-stroke.

When she called 911 to report her husband’s illness, she said he was unresponsive but breathing and had a cardiac history.

Ms Doucette also told investigators that her husband was “under a lot of stress because of the scam”, Boston25reported.

Despite what happened to him, Mr Doucette is recovering. A limited toxicology test came back negative for opioids, cocaine and alcohol, WCVB reported.

Mr Doucette later told his daughter that his wife had made soup, but it “wasn’t very good” and “tasted bitter,” a police report said.

Ms Doucette has been ordered to stay away from her husband and undergo a mental health evaluation. She will appear back in court on Thursday.

The Independent has contacted the Townsend Police Department for further information.