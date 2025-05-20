The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with providing alcohol to a 20-year-old who fell over a railing and 20 feet onto the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The man who fell, Kavan Markwood, suffered injuries to his skull, brain, spine, both sides of his ribs, and his lungs, according to WPXI.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor. He reportedly told police that he had bought drinks for his friend, Markwood, at the April 30 game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

Kavan Markwood, 20, a Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from his seats at PNC Park and onto the baseball field. Markwood’s friend, Ethan Kirkwood, is accused of providing Markwood with alcohol before his accident ( Walsh University )

Markwood fell from the stands while celebrating a double during the bottom of the seventh inning. Video of his fall shows Markwood's leg hitting a railing in front of his seat before he continued to tumble to the field below.

The incident forced a delay in the game. Markwood was taken off the field by first responders and was in critical condition when he arrived at a nearby hospital.

According to court documents, Kirkwood was allegedly captured on stadium surveillance video buying two 24-ounce cans of Miller Lite at a drink kiosk just before 7pm. Shortly after, Kirkwood, Markwood, and two women attending the game with them left the area.

Approximately an hour later, Kirkwood bought two more cans of alcohol, and he returned to the bar area approximately 50 minutes after that. Shortly after that, Markwood fell onto the field.

"Two females are seen running down the stairs and looking for Kirkwood. Kirkwood is then seen handing a can to a female who throws it in the trash and jumping over a railing and then jumped on the field to help his friend," the criminal complaint reads.

On May 7, Markwood's family reported that he was recovering "ahead of schedule" considering the severity of his injuries, according to CBS News.

During a press conference, Allegheny General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Al Philip said that falling that distance is often fatal. and for those who survive it's unusual for them to "progress to the point where they can get out of the hospital and into rehab so quickly."

The doctor said Markwood was scheduled to be released from the hospital soon so he can begin rehab.

"Kavan has always been full of surprises and we are thrilled to see him making excellent progress every day. He continues to demonstrate his incredible strength," his sister, Taryn Markwood, said during the press conference.