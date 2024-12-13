The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Months after a mom and military vet was gunned down near her car on a Philadelphia street, police say they have arrested a suspect.

Her family has previously said they believe the mom was shot as her car was being stolen.

On June 22, Heather Rainey, 47, was found along West Poplar Street in Philadelphia, according to ABC 6. Police said she was shot around 11 p.m. and her car was running nearby with the windows smashed and a hammer on top.

Rainey was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified 21-year-old Tysean Forsythe as a suspect in the case. But he was on the run for months. That was until Wednesday when police said they found him as they were investigating a stolen car.

He was arrested and hit with a slew of charges, including murder.

open image in gallery An arrest has been made after mom and military vet Heather Rainey was shot and killed in Philadelphia ( Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc. )

An exact motive for the murder has not been released.

"She was a mother, she was a military veteran, she was a human being,” the victim’s niece Charlisa Mcrae previously told ABC 6.

As the suspects were on the loose, the family told reporters that it created restless nights.

"When I see her in my dreams, I ask her, ‘What happened?’ She just shakes her head," fellow niece Marceda Rainey told the outlet.

Forsythe was denied bail during his first court appearance. He is scheduled to return to court on December 30.