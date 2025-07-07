The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people have been killed and 10 others were injured after gunmen began firing “randomly” in a South Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities have said.

The incident took place shortly before 1 a.m. along a residential street in Grays Ferry, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. Some sort of gathering in the community had been taking place.

“We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Bethel told reporters.

Three people have been killed and 10 others were injured after gunmen began firing ‘randomly’ in a South Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities have said ( AP )

The three people who died were adults, and two of the wounded were juveniles, and one person with a weapon was taken into custody, according to police.

It is not yet known exactly what prompted the shooting.

"We believe there was probably an exchange of gunfire, but who was exchanging, we will be going through that process now," said Bethel.

There had been a large crowd in the area, according to Bethel – perhaps up to 40 – when the shooting started.

"You know, this is coward stuff. This is, you know, you see the size of this block. I mean, just individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars, children out here,” Bethel said.

“This is coward, want-to-be-thugs stuff.”