Philadelphia journalist shot dead by home invader

A Philadelphia journalist has been shot and killed in a home invasion.

Josh Kruger, 39, died after he was shot multiple times by an armed home invador who opened fire just before 1.30 a.m on Monday, according to police.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood after reports of gunshots and screams.

Mr Kruger was found collapsed in the street on the 2300 block of Watkins Street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He was brought by ambulance to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but died at 2.15am.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said no arrests have been made and any possible motive remains unclear.

“Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open,” he told reporters.

“We just don’t know yet.”

Josh Kruger was remembered for having 'shone bright in everything that he did’ (joshkruger.com)

Mr Kruger had worked for the city of Philadelphia for more than five years, primarily within communication and social media teams.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney paid tribute to him in an emotional statement.

“Josh cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident both in his public service and in his writing,” Mr Kenney said.

“His intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone bright in everything that he did — and his light was dimmed much too soon.”

In addition to his communications work, Mr Kruger wrote freelance articles about issues impacting the city’s LGBT+ community.