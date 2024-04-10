Multiple people shot during Eid festival in Philadelphia

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least two people have reportedly been shot after a shooting occurred at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, according to CBS News, citing city police.

Local sources said the incident occurred during a festival where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.

Police said there were no fatalities, 10TV reports.

The total number of victims and their conditions is currently unknown, but at least three people have been confirmed shot according to a report from Fox29. One person reportedly was hit by a car while they were trying to flee the scene of the shooting. Their condition is also unknown.

The Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS News that at least one person was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. At least one minor was shot in the hand, according to police.

Four people have been taken into custody, according to the outlet. It is unclear if police are considering the four suspects at this time. Multiple firearms have reportedly been seized by police.

One police officer reportedly fired their weapon at the scene, Fox29 reports. An officer reportedly engaged a 15-year-old with a gun. At that point shots were fired, and the police officer shot the 15-year-old in the shoulder and the leg, according to Fox29.

At least 30 shots were reportedly fired during the incident.

Philadelphia Shooting ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

SWAT units arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting began. Police were also spotted trying to document and collect evidence from the crime scenes.

A witness who said her family member was shot in the stomach said they were at the festival celebrating when they heard shots rings out around 2:30pm local time.

“Everyone just started running and scattering around,” the witness told CNN affiliate WPVI. “You heard babies crying, people crying, people on the ground. It was crazy.”

She said a few seconds after the first volley of shots another round of shots went off, and festival goers continued to flee the violence.

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

Practioners fast during the month, and Eid serves as a fast breaking celebration to mark the end of the season. Typical festivities include congregational prayers, feasts, and family gatherings.