Woman opens fire on parents and baby in a stroller over $100 drug debt

A woman accused of opening fire on an infant in a stroller and his parents over a suspected drug debt was heard shouting “f*** your baby” during the attack, according to authorities.

Suspect Dominique Billups, 28, was arrested on Friday, one day after the shooting which unfolded at around 6pm on Thursday in Philadelphia.

In a video released by the Philadelphia Police Department, a shooter – identified by police as Billups – is seen firing two shots at the adult father, who runs for cover.

The suspect is then seen walking up to the teenage mother and firing once, hitting the seven-month-old child in the leg.

“My baby!” the child’s mom cries out in the video.

“F*** your baby, b****,” the shooter is heard screaming back.

The suspect then stuffs the gun in her top and walks away.

“It was like a John Wick movie,” eyewitness Luis Berrios told Fox29.

“She came in and just like, boom, boom, boom!”

Billups allegedly shot at the baby and his parents in an argument over a drug debt ( Philadelphia Police Department )

The parents were not at the scene when the police arrived and instead called the police an hour after the shooting.

The baby was taken to hospital by the eyewitness and is now in a stable condition, with plans being made to release him into the care of his wider family.

Philadelphia police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said at a press briefing on Saturday that the parents had outstanding warrants for their arrests for nonviolent offenses.

Berrios said that the teenage mother did not abandon her child. “I told them: ‘Trust me, I promise I’ll take care of your baby’,” he told Fox29.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a $100 narcotics debt, Rosenbaum said at the press conference.

The father was the initial target of the shooting and had an argument with the suspect shortly before the incident, she said.

The video was released to the public to try to track down Billups.

She was arrested on Friday and hit with charges including three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.